Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $114.66. 719,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

