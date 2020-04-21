Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 596,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOHU. Citigroup upgraded Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,823,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 372,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.