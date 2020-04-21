Somerset Trust Co Acquires 1,124 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,211. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

