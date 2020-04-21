Somerset Trust Co Acquires 698 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $34.25. 10,341,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.