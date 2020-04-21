Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,243,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

