Somerset Trust Co Buys 2,072 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

