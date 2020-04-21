Somerset Trust Co Buys 655 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.00. 1,597,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

