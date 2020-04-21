Somerset Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,384. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

