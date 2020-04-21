Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

