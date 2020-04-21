Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 414,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 47,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,076. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

