Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 387,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,721. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.