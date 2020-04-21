Somerset Trust Co Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after buying an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,422 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.78. 3,097,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,068. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

