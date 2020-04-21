Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $36.15. 3,377,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,702. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

