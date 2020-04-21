Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of ES traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. 1,993,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,149. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.