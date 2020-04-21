Somerset Trust Co Has $2.56 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.88. 1,476,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

