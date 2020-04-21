Somerset Trust Co Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 48,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.60. 2,824,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

