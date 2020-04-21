Somerset Trust Co Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Icon were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 73.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Icon by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 14.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.42. 263,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,332. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Icon Plc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $178.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.92.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

