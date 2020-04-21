Somerset Trust Co Has $677,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.64. 42,887,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,177,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

