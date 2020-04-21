Somerset Trust Co Purchases 767 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for about 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after acquiring an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.84. 1,129,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,245. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

