Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.75. 6,502,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.53. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.