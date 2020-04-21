Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,902 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.03. 1,585,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.41.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

