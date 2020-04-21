Somerset Trust Co Sells 2,345 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,810 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the period. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $43,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

