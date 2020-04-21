Somerset Trust Co Sells 584 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,266 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,572. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.63.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

