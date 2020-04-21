Somerset Trust Co Sells 592 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,150. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

