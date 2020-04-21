Somerset Trust Co Sells 688 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $4.15 on Monday, hitting $114.64. 3,121,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,053. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.