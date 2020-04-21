Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SON. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.14.

SON stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 672,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

