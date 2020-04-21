Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 4.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 5,497,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

