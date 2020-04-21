Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 4.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

SO traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. 4,435,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

