SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Strategic Wealth Designers’ 5th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,083,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after buying an additional 724,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after buying an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 842.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 345,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,902,000.

SPTL traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $47.90. 2,008,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

