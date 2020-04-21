SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 2.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

XHB traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

