SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.72. 1,160,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,081. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

