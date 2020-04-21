Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Down 6.7%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $19.48, approximately 2,453,616 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,923,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 473,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

