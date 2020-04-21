Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 6.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.02, approximately 44,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 462,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $588.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

