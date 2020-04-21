Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

