Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

