Stifel Firstegy Downgrades MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Hold

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.48.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.43. 6,726,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,472. The company has a market cap of $745.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.