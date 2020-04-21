Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,975 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,213% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 2,361,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,274. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,314,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

