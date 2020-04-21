Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 1,298,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.