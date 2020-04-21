Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after buying an additional 1,708,922 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 358,215 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,537,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 461,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,090. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93.

