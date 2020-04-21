Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 161 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $112.53. 1,337,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

