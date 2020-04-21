Strategic Wealth Designers Buys New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 14.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 18,980,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,387,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0279 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

