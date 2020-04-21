Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 648,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 3,250,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,910. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

