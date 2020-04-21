Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.36. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

