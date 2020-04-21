SunTrust Banks Cuts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $43.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.71.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 69,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,858. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,734,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.