SunTrust Banks Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $15.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 953,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,226,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

