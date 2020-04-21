SunTrust Banks Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $102.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. 37,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after buying an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $122,069,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,364,000 after purchasing an additional 322,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

