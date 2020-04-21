Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SGC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,439. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGC. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.