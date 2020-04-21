SVB Leerink Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has $535.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $575.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.33. The company had a trading volume of 718,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,537. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.65. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

