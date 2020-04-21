Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.35). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million.

SYRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 352,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,332. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

