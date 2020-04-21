Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 4.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $145,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

